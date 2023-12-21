From an extravagant proposal to a success in video games: the surprising twist of Jumanji

At the heart of pop culture, where nostalgia and innovation collide, lies the Jumanji saga, a series that has surpassed time and expectations. But did you know that the producers' originally planned sequel was going to be a disaster of presidential proportions?

The discarded sequel

Chris Van Allsburg, author of the book that inspired the franchise, revealed in an interview with SyFy Wire a sequel proposal that, in his words, was “totally idiotic.” The producers proposed a plot where the magical game found its way to none other than the White House. Yes, you read correctly: the president of the United States, on a trip to Normandy, acquired the game and took it to the heart of American political power. The sight of wild animals and chaos in the corridors of power sounds like a mix of fantasy and political nightmare.

This crazy idea pushed Van Allsburg to write Zathura, a space adventure that would serve as a spiritual sequel to Jumanji. Here, the author channeled his frustration into creating a new universe, where board games open portals to unimaginable adventures.

From the book to the big screen

At the core of Jumanji is the magic of children's narrative, a spark that Chris Van Allsburg lit with his original book. Published in 1981, Van Allsburg's book not only captivated young readers, but also set a standard for fantastic adventures. This novel, with its unique blend of mystery and emotion, laid the foundation for what would become one of the most beloved film franchises. It's not just the magical gameplay that appeals, but also the way Jumanji connects people, challenging their fears and strengthening their bonds.

Comparing Jumanji to other film adaptations of children's books, it stands out for its ability to evolve. While other adaptations struggle to stay relevant, Jumanji has managed reinvent yourself constantly, maintaining its essence but adapting to new generations. This ability to adapt is not only a tribute to Van Allsburg's imagination, but also to the vision and creativity of the filmmakers involved in the franchise.

The change to video game

We jump ahead to 2017, where the Jumanji franchise received a significant update with Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. This time, the game was transformed into a '90s video game console, with avatars played by stars like Dwayne Johnson and Jack Black. This twist not only appealed to a modern audience, but provided a unique opportunity to explore comedy and contemporary pop culture.

The video game concept proved to be a resounding success. It allowed a balance between nostalgia and modernity, connecting generations. In addition, it gave the stars of the cast a chance to shine in humorous and quirky roles, something that the original White House proposal probably would not have achieved.

What awaits us

With Jumanji 4 in development, fans are eager to see what new adventures the game will bring. The challenge is to maintain the freshness and originality that have characterized the latest installments, avoiding falling into the repetition or absurdity of past ideas.

The story of Jumanji is one of transformation and adaptation. From a crazy idea that could have sunk the franchise, we move on to a revitalization that has captured the imagination of a new generation. Jumanji, in all its forms, remains a testament to the power of a good idea and the ability to adapt and evolve.