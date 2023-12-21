Although it was a huge success, Jumanji (1995) did not have a direct sequel with Robin Williams. Because? Let's find out what they had prepared.

The movie Jumanji cost about 65 million dollars and grossed more than 262 million in theaters, and it was also a success in video store rentals (something very common at that time). So it's a little strange that they didn't make a direct sequel. I know that there is a movie called Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005) that is considered to be part of the same saga and Dwayne Johnson has starred in two more modern installments in 2017 and 2019. But the question remains the same, there is no sequel direct from the story released in 1995.

Now, Chris Van Allsburg, the author of the book Jumanji published in 1981 and on which the film is based, has revealed the reasons why there was no sequel. Since, the producers' ideas seem to have been very bad. So the project never went ahead.

These are his words.

“I don't know if there was a single writer involved, but they decided that this event occurred in Normandy, that the game had floated across the ocean. The game ends up in an antique shop in Normandy and stays there for a while.”

“The president of the United States promised his children that they would bring a souvenir from their trip to celebrate D-Day. And so, the presidential entourage stops at this little antique store in Normandy and the president walks in and finds this old board game , Jumanji. He packs it up and takes it back to Washington and then all the chaos that the game can create ensues in the White House and the halls of Congress… They had some crazy stuff going on. “I think there was a gorilla that climbs the Washington Monument in honor of King Kong.”

“One scene would have featured animals cut in half with a propeller, then able to be reassembled into different parts of an animal. It was just a very lame excuse to see what some CGI artist could do. Totally idiotic.”

“One of the producers told me: The only thing that would stop you from doing this is a better idea.” Chris Van Allsburg told SFW.

What is the original movie about?

Jumanji is a film that combines magic and adventure with a touch of comedy. The story follows two children, Judy and Peter, who find an old board game in their house. As they begin to play, they realize that each roll of the dice triggers wild and dangerous events in the real world. Exotic animals, extreme climates and impossible challenges appear, putting the lives of children and anyone nearby at risk.

When Alan Parrish, a boy who had been sucked into the game decades ago, is accidentally freed by Judy and Peter, he joins the game. Together, with the help of Sarah, Alan's childhood friend, they try to finish the game and stop the destruction unleashed by Jumanji.

Directed by Joe Johnston (Captain America: The First Avenger, October Sky), it features a cast led by Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, Bradley Pierce, Bebe Neuwirth and David Alan Grier.

