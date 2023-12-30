The official Instagram account of Julión Álvarez published a statement in which it was confirmed that the Mexican regional singer was affected by a dispute between two armed groups in La Concordia, Chiapas. Likewise, it was ensured that both the artist and his family are welln, and that there is nothing more that links them to criminals than the bad luck of having been in the wrong place. Dismissing any rumors of a direct attack.

The altercation began when Julión and his family were heading to his ranch in Chiapas, since the Mexican singer had planned to spend the New Year's holiday accompanied by his loved ones. During the transfer, the car in which the artist was traveling with his brother was left in the middle of the dispute with bullets.

Read: They arrest alleged thieves from Miguel Bosé's house

The Secretariat of Public Security and Citizen Protection (SSyPC) of Chiapas confirmed the confrontation between unidentified armed civilians and elements of the inter-institutional group of the Benito Juárez neighborhood of the southern state municipality.

As for Julión Álvarez, in the same statement, They insisted on ignoring speculation and waiting for the information to come from official media, either from lospasosdejulion's own account or through the singer's press team.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OB

Themes

Julión Álvarez Chiapas Security in Mexico

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions