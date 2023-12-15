The Mexican singers confirmed that they will tour together, as this originated because the singers' fans suggested that they had to collaborate together on a tour of the country.

This has caused a commotion because the news has excited his followers, after in one of his most recent concerts the singer Julión Álvarez will confirm that he will join Alfredito Olivas on a tour.

“In one more day, tickets go on sale, a tour that we planned at the request of our public, there are few cities, and it is with the artist that I will do the next tour in 2024. Julión Álvarez and his norteño band with Alfredito Olivas” , expressed the singer.

On the other hand, there is a rumor that the name of his tour will be “Trading together”, which aims to be an unforgettable event for their fans, since the two Mexican singer-songwriters will be collaborating together.

This news has excited both the fans of Julión and those of Alfredo Olivas, who since the moment of the announcement have found large amounts of searches to find out when the tickets for his tour come out.

However, So far there are no confirmed dates for his tour, If you want to get the tickets for this collaboration, it is important that you stay up to date with the singers' official accounts, since a specific date for “Pisteando Juntos” has not yet been confirmed.

It is important that you do not lose sight of the singers' official announcements because there is a high possibility that when their tickets go on sale they will sell out quickly due to the expected collaboration.

