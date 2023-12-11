Netflix

The premiere of Leave the World Behind on Netflix has left the world shocked. But what happened to Julia Roberts during the production of her new movie?

Julia Roberts got angry with Netflix for Leaving the World Behind. The actress shared her problem with a dance scene in the dramatic thriller directed by Sam Esmail. Although she and the director agreed on almost everything, the choice of song for the scene was her only disagreement. The star admitted to repeatedly and furiously requesting a change to Next’s song “Too Close.” Apparently, she was “embarrassed” to dance it next to Mahershala Ali due to the lyrics and the actor’s height.

Despite Julia Roberts’ requests, Sam Esmail kept the song on Leave the World Behind (Netflix) as he felt the awkwardness was essential to that scene. The actress explained that the filmmaker needed the sequence to feel grounded, but at the same time stupid. And that song allowed the characters to free themselves. Of course, a very, very right creative decision.

The actors were able to change things in the dance scene

On the other hand, Julia Roberts praised Sam Esmail’s involvement with the film. The director of Leave the World Behind on Netflix gave the actors some control over the aforementioned scene. Even before the set was built. The filmmaker gave them a say in the layout of key elements like the dance venue and the record player. Mahershala Ali also expressed his surprise at the degree of participation and collaboration in the development of the scene.

Actress Julia Roberts highlighted how this scene from Leave the World Behind, although it was a dance moment, had already been built thanks to the time dedicated to the characters during filming. That’s what took the nervousness out of performing in front of her co-stars. The film is now available on Netflix. In fact, it is being a success in the streaming platform’s catalog.

