A cosplay that will fascinate fans of Gege Akutami's great manga.

Sukuna emerged from the first season of Jujutsu Kaisen as one of the most dangerous characters

Jujutsu Kaisen is not only one of the most important anime of 2023also has in its increasingly broad cast of main characters villains capable of shining with their own light for being responsible for some of the best script twists of the entire series or directly star in scenes that have left more than one fan of this great work speechless.

Although Mahito has been the one who has kept us in suspense in some of the most intense moments of the most recent chapters, the scenes in which Sukuna has shown part of his immense power They can be considered some of the most impressive of the second season. And it is precisely Sukuna the protagonist of the great cosplay that we share with you today.

Sukuna becomes real thanks to this great cosplay

@musicbyjoohee is responsible for this great cosplay that presents us with a female version of what can be safely considered one of the most powerful characters in Jujutsu Kaisen:

In this characterization work @musicbyjoohee, who has already shared on her Instagram profile other great cosplays of such popular characters as Mitsuri Kanroji from Demon Slayer or Yor Forger from Spy x Family, has shown us a version of Sukuna that maintains the distinctive markings on his face and body and the intense red tones of his eyes, replacing the short hair that the character originally wore for the occasion with long hair of a similar color.

Sukuna is nothing less than the King of Curses, and an especially dangerous curse due to its immense power. For him, humans are insignificant beings that he does not value under any circumstances. In fact, this villain has been responsible for an immense number of deaths. unleashing chaos and destruction on Shibuya while he had fun humiliating Jogo, a character who had no qualms about measuring his strength with none other than Satoru Gojo.

The events that occurred in Shibuya have completely changed not only the history of Jujutsu Kaisen, but also Yuji Itadori himself. And this sorcerer has been deeply horrified by the enormous destruction that Sukuna's powers have left behindreminding us once again that this villain is one of the biggest threats What our protagonist will have to face in the future.

