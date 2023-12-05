Kenjaku’s “death” could explain one of the great mysteries of the series.

Kenjaku’s unexpected death brings back one of the great mysteries of Jujutsu Kaisen.

A new unexpected twist has surprised Jujutsu Kaisen fans in the Cursed Games arcWell, Gege Akutami has done his thing again and has given the plot a different direction, well This mangaka has made uncertainty his best ally and that has been more than demonstrated with the development of the plot.

The last chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen have been very fun and at the same time disturbingas these addressed the hilarious confrontation between Kenjaku and Fumihiko Takaba, which was filled with many comedy sketches that served to relieve the tension that had left the battle between Sukuna and Gojo.

However, after the confrontation between Kenjaku and Takaba ended, an unexpected event occurredsince, the controversial ancient sorcerer, Kenjaku, met his death at the hands of Yuta Okkotsu, who waited for the right moment to finish him off. Likewise, the disturbing death of this villain brings back one of the great mysteries of Jujutsu Kaisen.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #243 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Kenjaku’s death brings back a great mystery

As we have mentioned, Kenjaku’s unexpected death has shocked fans, who They still don’t believe that the definitive villain of the series has been defeated so easilysince this has stood out for being very meticulous and plannerso presumably this is not an ending, and his last words could confirm that.

Kenjaku’s last words hint that he is not dead and that he has an ace up his sleevesince he has made it clear that “someone” will inherit his will, leaving the door open to endless possibilities that have generated different hypotheses within the fandom, who have resurfaced the great mystery regarding Itadori’s mother, since given the development of this villain’s death, everything seems to indicate that the series will finally address this enigma of Kaori Itadori.

And some followers have taken things to another level and have speculated that Kenjaku’s backup plan could be Yuji, his “son”since it is known that this sorcerer took possession of Kaori Itadoriwho became pregnant, giving birth to Yuji, so this could be the one who inherits the will of this villain, a detail that would shed a little light on the mystery of Itadori’s mother and the reason why Kenjaku possessed her, given that many assume that this villain in his last words was referring to Itadori.

These hypotheses are not at all far-fetched, since a plan involving Yuji as a descendant of Kenjaku would provide a little more context and coherence to the origins of this young man, since it is known that in the year 1800, Kenjaku performed several experiments in which a human woman gave birth to a cursed human child, resulting in the Cursed Wombs, with which Yuji has long been linked.

Assuming that Kenjaku’s contingency plan involves Yujiit is still really unknown how or what this plan entails, since everything could indicate that this villain implanted or genetically transferred “his will” to Itadori so that under certain conditions it manifests and takes possession of this young man. Furthermore, there is also the possibility that this villain uses spirit transfer, an ability in which he has shown great interest.

Without a doubt, These fandom hypotheses are really interestingsince Akutami has opened the door to endless possibilities with respect to Kenjaku, who has planned all this chaos for thousands of years, so he obviously has an ace up his sleeve. Likewise, the “death” of this villain could end up clarifying the mystery surrounding Kaori Itadoribecause if it is true that Yuji is involved in their plans, the enigmatic origin of this young man would be addressed.

It remains to wait for the plot to continue developing see if this unexpected twist clarifies the mystery about Kaori Itadori and Yuji’s involvement throughout history and in Kenjaku’s plans.

