This note includes spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen is a few days away from ending its second season and there is still a big battle ahead. Because of this, we will tell you when and at what time the final episode of this part of the popular anime will air.

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Choso started a fight against Geto to protect Yuji

As you surely remember, chapter 22 of the anime showed the beginning of the battle against Geto, who had to defend himself from the Blood Manipulation technique controlled by Choso. Additionally, a new rival for the villain arrived in Shibuya.

This is the trailer for the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen:

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how this intense arc will end, let us tell you that the final episode of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere this Thursday, December 28 at 11:00 AM, central Mexico time. However, it is important to emphasize that this date can change without prior notice if those responsible for the anime see it necessary.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site.

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

