This note may include spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to surprise all fans every week, who see how the fight against Mahito in Shibuya is getting complicated. Now, it is time to find out what Yuji and Todou can do against the villain, so we will tell you when and at what time episode 21 of the popular anime will air.

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Todou came to Yuji's rescue and is ready to fight

As you surely remember, chapter 20 of the anime showed the continuation of the fight between Yuji and Mahito, although it also shared the arrival of Todou, who was responsible for encouraging his “brother” to continue fighting on behalf of all his fallen friends.

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know what will happen in Shibuya, let us tell you that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 21 will premiere this Thursday, December 14 at 11:00 AM, central Mexico time. However, it is important to emphasize that this date can change without prior notice if those responsible for the anime see it necessary.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site.

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

