This note may include spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2

Jujutsu Kaisen continues to surprise and break the hearts of all the fans who have said goodbye to several characters. Now, and after the tragic moment of the last chapter, we will tell you when and at what time episode 20 of the popular anime will be broadcast.

What happened in the last episode of Jujutsu Kaisen?

Yuji just lost another loved one

As you surely remember, chapter 19 of the anime showed the fight between Yuji and Mahito, although it also shared moments in which Nobara Kurosaki faced the copy of the villain. The bad thing is that the sorceress had a terrible carelessness that cost her dearly and her friend saw how she was defeated in front of him.

At what time and where does the new episode of the anime premiere?

If you want to know how Yuji will react to the loss of Kurosaki, let us tell you that episode 20 of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere this Thursday, December 7 at 11:00 AM, central Mexico time. However, it is important to emphasize that this date can change without prior notice if those responsible for the anime see it necessary.

It is worth mentioning that the only platform that allows you to watch new episodes of the series is Crunchyroll, so you require a subscription to the site.

Here we leave you the prices in our country:



Plan fan ($119 MX per month): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan and for one device

Mega Fan Plan ($149 MX per month/$1,499 MX per year): no advertising, unlimited access to the catalog, episodes available one hour after Japan, for 4 devices at the same time and episode downloads in the app

