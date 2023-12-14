The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise continues to expand its repertoire of villains with the inclusion of this new antagonist.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade has introduced a new original villain for the video game's story mode.

Jujutsu Kaisen, la obra de Gege Akutamihas been characterized by the great variety of interesting characters that this mangaka has created, which have permeated the collective imagination for the versatility of their combat techniques and their somewhat irreverent personalitiesbeing Satoru Gojo a clear example of this.

In each season of Jujutsu Kaisen, various very striking characters have been shown, including some villains who have stood out for their immeasurable poweras is the case of Ryomen Sukuna, Suguru Geto, Kenjaku and many more, who have become great references of this work.

However, the franchise Jujutsu Kaisen has introduced a new villain, since the video game called Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade has introduced to an original character who will serve as an antagonist in the story mode of this game, which has shown very interesting abilities that make it worthy of this IP.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade introduces Oboro Zetsu, a new original villain of this video game

It is not surprising that the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise, due to its overwhelming success in such a short time, has received adaptations of all kinds, including the famous video games based on this IPwith Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade being the next mobile game that will allow fans to step into the shoes of their favorite sorcerers and fight various threats.

Likewise, recently, the new mobile game Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade has given a lot to talk about within the fandom of the series, since thanks to some leaks it has been revealed that This video game has introduced a new original villain for the story mode called Oboro Zetsuexpanding the variety of antagonists of this IP.

Through X, the called user @jjkleaker ha shared some images of Oboro Zetsu, the new villain of this video gamewhich has a rather disturbing appearance, as it has a face that is divided by one human appearance while the other is more monstrous.

A look at the new game-original villain in jjk phantom parade. pic.twitter.com/sAQKeWcY47 — JJK leaker Jujutsu Kaisen (@jjkleaker) December 11, 2023

In these images you can see in greater detail the appearance of Oboro Zetsu, the new villain of this video gamewho has some tattoos on his torso and pink hair, as well as an attitude that at first glance denotes perversion and malice, which is not surprising since he is a Special Grade Curse.

Furthermore, among the little that has been revealed about this new villain, it has been revealed that he has a rather peculiar cursed technique called “Treasure of Bones and Fetus”, which allows him allows you to take away the techniques of your opponents by obtaining their bloodleaving them in a very vulnerable and weak state, which clearly suggests that this antagonist will be very dangerous for the various sorcerers in the series.

It should be noted that Jujutsu Kaisen has several types of very terrifying and surprising cursed techniques, and without a doubt, Oboro Zetsu's ability could be considered one of them, since this new villain could become a big headache for any adversary who wants to face this Special Grade curse.

Without a doubt, The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise still has a lot of content to offer fans and the video game Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is an example of this, since it has introduced a new villain who could be considered one of the most powerful Curses in the series, standing next to Sukuna and Kenjaku as part of the most powerful antagonists. terrifying of this IP.

It remains to wait for them to be made known more details about the video game Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade and Oboro Zetsubecause this new villain looks very promising and has a terrifying personality very typical of the curses of this work.

