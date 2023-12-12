The fate of Megumi Fushiguro is uncertain, but it is possible that her status will soon be known.

It is possible that in the next chapters of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga the fate of Megumi will be revealed.

Megumi Fushiguro es one of the central characters of all the events from Jujutsu Kaisen, especially in the manga. For a long time, this young man was the subject of the attention of Sukuna, the King of Curses, who had stated that he needed him alive for his plans. And we already know why this interest existed.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Megumi Fushiguro has become Sukuna’s new vessel. This explains why the King of Curses He was interested in him, especially his techniques and his Cursed Ritual, which were tremendously useful during his battle against Gojo.

However, since what happened with Megumi’s sister, the status of this character is unknown, just as it has not been confirmed whether Nobara is dead or not. But everything seems to indicate that, sooner rather than later, We will know what the fate of Fushiguro will be. Below, we will tell you all the details.

Megumi Fushiguro’s fate in the manga could be revealed very soon

As we have mentioned, since Ryomen Sukuna took over Megumi’s body, the status of this character is unknown; especially after he has witnessed the death of his beloved sister.

And there has been much speculation about the fate of this character, since he does not more panels of him have been shown in the manga, even after the result of the fight against Gojo. However, everything seems to indicate that, soon, we will know what his fate has been.

To understand this, we must go to the last chapter of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, 244, in which Higuruma explains that he plans to put Sukuna on trial, using his Cursed Ritual. Hoping to defeat the King of Curseshe also alleges that Megumi may be in very bad condition, or may have been murdered, so he would accuse Sukuna of these situations.

Evidently, these words of Higuruma do not confirm Megumi’s fate, but rather They are also assumptionsbut they are the most possible options for the young sorcerer.

However, we must also point out that Megumi may still be alive, since, being such an important person, this has not received any type of closure so that his story has ended. Many fans of the character cling to the possibility that he is in poor condition, almost vegetative, but that he is still alive.

Gege Akutami is a mangaka who has become popular, among many things, for do not hesitate to kill any character, regardless of whether he’s important to the plot or a fan favorite. Therefore, there is always the possibility that Megumi did die and that Sukuna extinguished her soul, but we think it is not that likely.

In fact, Megumi Fushiguro is a character who still has a lot to prove in this world. This has always been characterized by not giving up, although his will was broken when he witnessed the death of his beloved sister. So it’s possible that the young sorcerer will regain control of his body, somehow, and confront Sukuna to avenge Tsumiki.

Some fans even theorize that Megumi will regain control of her body and create a new shikigami, who be the combination of all those who were destroyed in their combat against Gojo, creating an extremely powerful entity with which he will confront Sukuna. But again, this is speculation.

What is certain is that Sukuna’s trial has begun, so it is possible that, in the next chapter, it will be known What has been Megumi’s fate in the manga?, specifically with the accusations that the King of Curses receives. And, perhaps, he is still alive, which will keep fans’ hopes of seeing him in action again with his friends to put an end to this terrible villain.

