Jujutsu Kaisen He has left us with an incredible season and Arco de Shibuya It has undoubtedly gone down in anime history as one of the best adaptations we have seen in a long time. With incredible moments and scenes that border on animated perfection, MAPPA will offer us the last episode of the season in a few days.

The adaptation inspired by the work of Gege Akutami, will end its second season with the premiere of chapter 23. That will close a plot and open completely new frontiers. The Shibuya Arc comes to an end and here we bring you all the details and updates about it.

Thursday December 28, 2023 will be the broadcast of the last chapter of the Temporada 2 de Jujutsu Kaisen. Here we leave you the schedule:

Spain: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00h

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 14:00 h

You will be able to watch it from Crunchyroll legally at the time of beginning of the episode itself. In fact, this will be the last one for a while as the season comes to an end. Surely you will be left wanting to know more about the continuation of the story.

We recommend that you start reading the manga in your case. Gege Akutami or wait for the third season, which will surely arrive at the end of 2024 or beginning of 2025.