Jujutsu Kaisen surprises us again with new chapters that border almost on perfection in animation quality and story. MAPPA's work is being incredible despite the conditions and some controversies that have been surrounding the project for weeks.

The adaptation inspired by the work of Gege Akutami continues to sweep the anime world. The community is still waiting to see how events will happen and how the Shibuya Arc that has left so many surprises, both good and bad, will culminate. Here we bring you all the details and updates that we will find in chapter 22 of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen (season 22) will premiere on December 21, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in Spain. Here we leave you the official link to see it.

You can watch the series from platform de Crunchyroll.

Spain: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00h

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

Argentina: 14:00 h

We are entering the final stretch of the series and very soon we will be able to witness the following events that will impact the event in Shibuya. Gege Akutami y MAPPA They have managed to create an international phenomenon that continues to break barriers and reach new milestones.