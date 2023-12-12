Jujutsu Kaisen It is at the top of the most searched in the world of anime in recent weeks. And the truth is that it is something that really does not surprise, since the long-awaited and well-rated adaptation of MAPPA, inspired by the work of Gege Akutami, continues to sweep the world of anime.

With a widely active community and eagerly awaiting every preview, detail and date of its next episode, here we bring you all the details and updates that we will find in chapter 21 of Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen. The personal crusade against Mahito continues.

The next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen (21 of season 2) will premiere onon December 14, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in Spain. Here we leave you the official link to see it.

You will be able to watch the series from the Crunchyroll platform and this is the official schedule that is handled for the premiere of the chapter:

Spain: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Colombia: 12:00h

Argentina: 14:00 h

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

This episode promises to resolve many of the unknowns that have arisen around the series to date, as well as trying to give a culmination to the eternal confrontation between Yuji Itadori and the Mahito Curse that so much damage has been left in Shibuya and in the elenco principal de Jujutsu Kaisen.