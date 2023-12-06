Jujutsu Kaisen is on everyone’s lips, and no wonder since the long-awaited MAPPA series, inspired by the work of Gege Akutami, is sweeping in popularity with each passing episode. From extremely active social networks with everything that has to do with the title.

Going through the latest details and updates that are revealed ahead of the next episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Temporada 2. We are talking about episode number 20 and it leaves us with an extremely broken Itadori in his personal crusade against Mahito.

The next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen will be released onDecember 7, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. in Spain. Here we leave you the official link to see it.

You can watch it from Crunchyroll with this premiere schedule depending on the country you are in:

Spain: 6:00 p.m.

Mexico: 11:00 a.m.

Argentina: 14:00 h

Colombia: 12:00h

Chile: 2:00 p.m.

With this episode, many hope that a fight that has left us with shocking, traumatic moments that will go down in the history of the world of anime will come to a close. Gege Akutami has created an unparalleled work, and the community expects a new episode every week from MAP to continue seeing the future of Itadori and the rest of the sorcerers.