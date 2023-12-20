Gege Akutami has shared a cool black and white illustration of Choso that you will love.

Gege Akutami has shared a black and white illustration of Choso to commemorate the appearance of this character in the new stage of the Jujutsu Kaisen play.

Join the conversation

The vast universe of Jujutsu Kaisen is made up of a wide variety of characters ranging from impressive sorcerers to very powerful curses, which have permeated the collective imagination in a very short time, which is not surprising, since they have surprising abilities and irreverent personalities that have captivated fans in moments.

Among the characters most striking and that in a very short time have captivated fans is Choso, one of the Cursed Wombs, created by Kenjaku, as this disturbing individual has increased his popularity after his appearance in the second season of Jujutsu Kaisen, since he gave a small taste of his great skillswhich amazed the followers.

In addition, Gege Akutami seems to be very interested in Choso latelysince the mangaka has shared a illustration of this character to commemorate the second part of the play from Jujutsu Kaisen, which is not surprising, since Choso has quickly endeared himself to fans of the series, who have not hesitated to express their affection for Itadori's brother.

Gege Akutami pays tribute to Choso with this great illustration

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the franchises of the momentbecause the fascinating work of Gege Akutami is giving a lot to talk about and all thanks to the interesting development that the manga has had, which has reached a point of no return with each event that has arisen. In addition to this, the second season of the anime has been a delight for diehard fans who have had their feelings on the surface during each episode.

The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime gave several characters the opportunity to shineamong them, Choso, who had an epic confrontation with Yuji in Shibuya in which he demonstrated the extent of his powerful abilities, increasing his popularity considerably.

Due to the rise in popularity of Choso, recently, Gege Akutami has decided to share a new sketch of this character in black and white to commemorate the new stage play part of this series in which this prominent individual will appear.

In This black and white illustration by Choso shows this prominent character using his cursed technique.. In addition to this, Akutami included a message which says the following: “Second part! Will Choso actually appear on the show? If so, what would your hairstyle be like? Look forward to it!”

Akutami's message alludes to Choso's appearance in the second part of the Jujutsu Kaisen play. However, some fans have not welcomed the fact that this mangaka is frequently sharing content regarding this character, since they know perfectly well the tendency that this artist has to warn in this way when he will get rid of a character specifically, so this detail has generated some concern within the fandom.

Notably, Choso has become one of the most beloved characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, since their popularity has increased during their appearance in the second season of the anime, since, apart from their great power showed a very interesting personalitysince he gave indications of being very familiar when suffering the loss of his brothers whom he blindly cared for, a detail that motivated him to take revenge and be part of the fateful incident in Shibuya.

Without a doubt, This great sketch highlights every detail of Choso in an epic way. However, the fear within the fandom remains latent, since many are distraught over the fate of this beloved character who has won the hearts of millions of fans for his great feats in each event of the plot.

Join the conversation