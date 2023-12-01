Everything seems to indicate that Gojo and Kenjaku’s overconfidence played a trick on them.

Jujutsu Kaisen has confirmed that the deaths of Satoru Gojo and Kenjaku have certain parallels.

Join the conversation

If there is a feature that ha definido a Jujutsu Kaisen has been the large number of deaths of popular and relevant characters who come to life in this work, since the dark premise that has surrounded this story It has served Akutami to get rid of any individual who poses a problem for the development of the plot or in some cases just on a whim.

Likewise, of the different arcs of Jujutsu Kaisen, The Cursed Games saga has been one of those that has introduced the most shocking deaths.which have given a 180 degree turn to history, being an example of this, Satoru Gojo’s deathsince this event caused a lot of commotion and annoyance within the fandom, who still cannot believe that the beloved sorcerer has ended in this way.

However, el manga de Jujutsu Kaisen It never stops surprising fans, since the most recent chapter has included an unexpected death, since Kenjaku, the biggest villain of the series has been “defeated”and his death saves certain parallels with the death of Satoru Gojosince it could be said that they have died for very similar reasons.

It’s fasting contains spoilers for chapter #243 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

The deaths of Satoru Gojo and Kenjaku have certain parallels

As we have mentioned, Gege Akutami never stops surprising fans with disturbing plot twists that has given to the plot Jujutsu Kaisen Currently, since a few chapters ago, this mangaka surprised by abruptly dispensing with Satoru Gojo, the strongest sorcerer, and now he has taken things to another level again by addressing the unexpected death of Kenjaku.

And the most recent chapter showed the end of the hilarious and fun battle between Kenjaku and Takaba, which had served to alleviate the tension that had surrounded the recent events of the manga. However, the conclusion of this confrontation had an unexpected turn, since, Yuta Okkotsu appeared out of nowhere and cut off Kenjaku’s head“defeating” this controversial villain.

Nevertheless, The possible death of Kenjaku has certain parallels with the death of Satoru Gojosince they were both so sure of their immeasurable power and abilities that they trusted and let themselves go during their confrontationsa detail that turned out to be his downfall.

In fact, Kenjaku’s recent death showed how the ancient sorcerer he trusted so much in his abilities and planswho got carried away by Takaba’s ritual that got distracted and He didn’t notice Okkotsu’s presence.this being his biggest mistake, because he let his guard down and Yuta ended up cutting off his head.

In the case of Satoru Gojo, the controversial and beloved sorcerer He was so focused on finding a way to defeat Sukuna and finish off Mahoraga. that he overlooked some details, including the final attack of the King of Curses, because for the first time in a long time, Gojo was fully enjoying a confrontation, so overconfidence in his abilities ended up playing tricks on himsince just as happened with Kenjaku Their presumption of having everything “insured” cost them their lives.

Notably The deaths of Kenjaku and Gojo have certain similarities, as both died from lethal cuts. Besides, the overconfidence they had in their abilities and strategies led them to overlook many details that ended up ending their lives in a disconcerting way.

Gege Akutami has finished off Gojo and Kenjaku in very similar waysa detail that could be interpreted in many ways, since knowing this mangaka Nothing that happens in his work is by chance.because due to these deaths, some fans have theorized that Kenjaku could be back by usurping Satoru’s body, which would not be very far-fetched given the development of the current events of the plot.

Join the conversation