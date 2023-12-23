The Jujutsu Kaisen anime gave Aoi Todo a sublime farewell.

Episode 21 of the second season of the anime gave Aoi Todo a big send-off.

Episode after episode, The second season of Jujutsu Kaisen has not been wasted at allsince this is adapting the climax of the Shibuya archwhich has marked a before and after in the series, since this installment has shown a different nuance of each of the characters involved in this event.

The Shibuya Arc has caused a great impact on viewerssince this has fired several popular characters very loved by fans, who gave their all during this great incident, leaving extremely heartbreaking moments that unleashed a wave of emotions within the fandom.

However, among the many games that have been addressed during the Shibuya arc, episode 21 of the second season He fired one of his characters in stylehighlighting the worth and unwavering determination of this prominent sorcerer who was crucial in tipping the balance in favor of good.

The Jujutsu Kaisen anime gave Aoi a farewell Everything sublime

Jujutsu Kaisen is full of very beloved and popular characters, which have amazed fans since its introduction, as was the case by Aoi Todo, who quickly became lovedbecause his immeasurable power and hilarious personality hooked his followers.

In addition, Aoi Todo had one of her great confrontations during the Shibuya arcsince this prominent First Grade sorcerer He teamed up with Itadori to face Mahitogiving an exceptional demonstration of his skills, as he gave his all to stop this evil villain, starring in one of the best scenes in the anime.

And, during this combat, el anime de Jujutsu Kaisen stood out even more every scene and sequence of Aoi in this confrontationmaking every detail of this character a true marvel, since, from the mental scene in which he fought alongside his favorite Idol, Takada, and the hit Mahito's hand to activate Boogie Woogie They were sublimely recreated by Study MAP.

Nevertheless, Aoi Todo's great feats came to an end after losing his left hand during this confrontation, because due to this event it was difficult for him to use his distinctive cursed techniquebeing left out of future battles in the series, since it would be impossible for him to face the next enemies.

Also, unlike the manga, the anime provided a better explanation for why Aoi Todo could no longer fight, since the manga was not very clear when addressing this detail, since it had previously been shown that he did not necessarily need both his arms to activate it. However, the anime showed that Aoi's hand was much more damaged and disfigured compared to the printed work, implying that due to this injury he would not be able to continue using the Boogie Woogie.

Notably Every scene and sequence of the anime notably highlighted Aoi's actions., who did not stop until he helped his beloved “brother”, Itadori, who was responsible for cornering Mahito and bringing out the true nature of this villain who ended up being a great coward. Nevertheless, None of this would have been possible without Aoi Todo's help..

Unlike the manga, The Jujutsu Kaisen anime managed to give Aoi Todo a great and epic farewellsince many details were addressed regarding this sorcerer that had left some doubts in the printed work, giving a unique closure to the surprising exploits of this beloved character who became one of the most memorable of the entire series.

Without a doubt, Aoi Todo is among the most beloved and epic characters in Jujutsu Kaisenas many fans will miss seeing the prominent sorcerer team up with Itadori to fight the various enemies of the series.

