Mahito's true nature came to light during his confrontation with Itadori.

Episode after episode, the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has delved a little deeper into the majority of characters that this work hasas it has shown different shades of said individuals, during the chaotic events in Shibuyaserving as a starting point to learn the true motivations and ideals of some of them.

In fact, this detail has become more evident in recent episodes, since they have focused on Mahito's surprising fight against Aoi and Itadoriwhich has addressed different perspectives of these individuals during the development of this fight, revealing much more of each one's personality.

However, the most recent episode took things to another level, as it addressed the conclusion of this frantic confrontation, revealing Mahito's true naturewho had been characterized as extremely cruel, clinging to his actions through the use of philosophical arguments, but, His defeat revealed his darkest and most vulnerable side.

Mahito's cowardly nature came to light in his confrontation with Itadori.

Since the beginning of the series, It will be done has distinguished himself for his nefarious actions, which have been full of much evil and sadism, since this controversial villain He enjoyed making his victims suffer and even push them to their limit by breaking their spirit, just as he did with Itadori, details that demonstrated the ruthless nature of this Special Grade Curse.

And it is that Mahito, since his appearance, became Itadori's archenemy.since he always challenged Yuji's ideologies, provoking him at all times to fall into his game, carrying out all kinds of cruel and deplorable actions that characterized him along with his philosophical nature, which led this powerful villain to develop incredible evil.

However, episode 21 of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, revealed the true nature of this villainsince during the end of his fight against Itadori, this antagonist brought out his cowardice and hypocrisywhich was hidden beneath his attempts to be philosophical and his cruelty, since he tried to flee in terror when cornered by Yuji, who claimed that he would kill him once and for all.

Itadori's statement caused great fear in Mahitowho expressed his fear through tears, being so frightened by Itadori's determination to exterminate him that he even threw mud at him to try to make him leave, this being a detail that showed that Behind all that facade of evil was hiding a great coward who, upon finding himself on the receiving end of his own ideology, let his true nature come out.

Evidently, the anime was responsible for highlighting Mahito's cowardice even more with each sequence of this episode, because they managed to transmit all the fear he felt for Itadori's presence in a sublime way, showing the other side of the coin in which this villain became a prey to his fears, ultimately being a coward who hid behind his false philosophy and understanding of life.

It should be noted that Mahito is one of the most powerful curses in the series, so seeing him in such a humiliating position, fearful of Itadori's imposing presence, made me Yuji's victory was even more satisfyingknowing everything that this villain put the young sorcerer through, who finally closed this cycle of suffering by epically defeating Mahito.

Without a doubt, Mahito's defeat and humiliation has been one of the most gratifying and incredible moments that has left the second season of Jujutsu KaisenWell, finally this villain got what he deserved from Itadori, who instilled so much fear in him that he made him bring out his true nature, being a coward in every sense of the word.

