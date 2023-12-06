Jujutsu Kaisen fans are outraged by the false announcement of the anime’s third season.

At the moment, Studio MAPPA is adapting the second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen animewhich has given a lot to talk about within the fandom and all due to the various ups and downs and problems that the adaptation to the digital format has presented, since the animators behind this anime have complained about the extreme working conditions to which they have been subjected. .

Likewise, despite this great controversy that has surrounded the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, The adaptation to digital format of the Shibuya arc has shown splendid moments in which the incredible work of the animators has been noted, the confrontation between Yuji and Choso being a clear example of this, as it had surprising animation and effects that significantly enhanced this arc.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen has been involved in controversy againsince, through made a fake announcement about the third season of the animedeceiving millions of followers who were innocent of this news, a detail that evidently generated outrage within the fandom after it was discovered that this teaser was fraudulent.

As we have mentioned, Jujutsu Kaisen anime still tackling controversial second seasonwhich has left moments loaded with a high emotional impact that have shocked fans, as it has presented heartbreaking deaths that have moved followers.

In fact, The Jujutsu Kaisen anime is approaching the climax of the Shibuya arc, so there are very few episodes left for this shocking saga to come to an end. In view of this, the hype and expectations have taken over the fandom, since, through X, A teaser was shared announcing the premiere date of the third season of the animewhich quickly went viral due to the high quality of this image, as many thought it was an official announcement.

Nevertheless, This ad turned out to be fraudulentsince the account that published this teaser and that posed as Gege Akutami was denounced and discredited by other Jujutsu Kaisen users and leakers who denied this information that unleashed anger within the fandom.

Through X, the user and fan called @JJK_Mya has shared a publication in which he announces that The account that was publishing false information regarding the third season of Jujutsu Kaisen was denied and reported, since it had made several advertisements with illustrations alluding to a third installment of the anime. Furthermore, he also posed as Gege Akutamicreator of this work.

That fake gege acc finally got a community note on its post for misleading info. But its sad to see that imposter gaining more followers as day passes through reposting fanarts n edits. Hope that acc gets suspended pic.twitter.com/A9reCKoyWW — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) December 3, 2023

The actions of this individual generated a lot of indignation among fanswho were vilely deceived by this false announcement about a third season of Jujutsu Kaisena detail that caused a lot of annoyance, which is understandable, since, Study MAP is still adapting the controversial second season, so there are still no plans for a next installment of the anime.

The anger of Jujutsu Kaisen fans is understandablesince many are waiting for the third season of the anime, which will address the Cursed Games arc, one of the most anticipated and impactful of the series, so it is evident that Having been deceived in this way with this false teaser unleashed anger of many of them, who did not hesitate to express their annoyances through social networks.

Notably This fake ad received millions of views in a very short timea detail that caused more annoyance to fans, since There was no statement from Studio MAPPA or the official Jujutsu Kaisen accounts. denying this teaser.

Without a doubt, The second season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been involved in several controversiesso followers are very sensitive to every news that is announced about the adaptation to the digital format, which is extremely understandable.

