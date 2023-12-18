One of the most anticipated games by anime fans is, without a doubt, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash, a fighting proposal that promises combats as epic as those of the popular series. Now, more information has just been shared that shared the arrival of 2 very popular characters among fans.

The game will arrive in February 2024

If you had not heard about this installment, let us tell you that it is responsible for the members of Byking and Bandai Namco, who will offer duels between teams of 2 that will be chosen from a catalog of fighters that continues to expand.

Luckily for everyone waiting for the game, the developers confirmed some playable characters such as Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojo, Ryomen Sukuna, Nanami and Mahito, among others.

Now, another 2 have just been announced that will surely go down very well with Jujutsu Kaisen fans, so you better take a look at the shared images to discover what they will look like.

Here you can see them:

This will be what each character offers

As you could see, those chosen to join the cast of the game are Yuta Okkotsu and Suguru Geto, 2 of the most important characters in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, so fans will surely be very happy with these choices.

It is worth mentioning that the title will allow you to relive the story of the series in a new way, although its developers assure that the plot will remain faithful to the work done by Gege Akutami, so there should be no worries in this regard.

An important point is that the title based on the popular anime will have the option of being played alone or with an online mode for up to 4 players, so the experience it will offer sounds quite promising.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC, via Steam, on February 2. We invite you to find all the news related to Jujutsu Kaisen at this link.

