We bring you an interesting fact about this Nintendo Switch game. They have been recently confirmed and I'm sure you will be interested. You already know that Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be released on February 2, 2024 and now we have met new characters.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

The game's official account shared a message and then deleted it, although fans missed it a few days ago and now its release date has been officially confirmed. Remember that it was recently confirmed where to read episode 238 of the manga and some reports of poor working conditions.

We also learned about its editions and now two new characters have been confirmed for the title. Yuta Okkotsu y Suguru Geto They join the game with different abilities.

Yuta Okkotsu is a close-range attacker whose emotions and Cursed Energy increase when an ally is injured. Under certain conditions, his Special Grade Cursed Apparition Rika Orimoto's technique manifests to unleash a powerful combo attack.

On the other hand, Suguru Geto is a charismatic spellcaster who excels at both short and medium range. He uses cursed spirits, spell manipulation, and martial arts to influence the battle in his favor.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash es a 3D action fighting game in which players create a team from the cast of the Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits anime and unleash powerful attacks with the series' famous “Cursed Techniques” in two-on-two combat.

