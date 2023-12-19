Gege Akutami has hinted that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga could end in 2024.

The Jujutsu Kaisen franchise is going through one of its best moments to datesince the manga is addressing shocking events that have completely changed this story and, on the other hand, the anime is adapting the controversial Shibuya arc, which has been developed exceptionally.

Likewise, the development that the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has had confirms that This work is in its final stretchsince all the events that have arisen have shown that there is very little left for all the chaos and confusion that they have unleashed Kenjaku y Sukuna come to an end once and for all.

However, it seems that The end of Jujutsu Kaisen is closer than thoughtsince, during Jump Festa 2024, Gege Akutami sent a message through a letter hinting that this work could conclude next 2024.

Evidently, Jujutsu Kaisen, the iconic work of Gege Akutamiwas also present at Jump Festa 2024, bringing big surprises and somewhat shocking revelations that have shocked some fans, because during this popular event The cover of volume 25 of the manga was revealed. In addition to this, the mangaka sent a message to followers through a letter in which he hinted that the manga could end next year.

The Jujutsu Kaisen panel was hosted by the voice actors of Sukuna, Megumi and Gojo, who revealed the new cover of volume 25, which has Ryomen Sukuna, one of the most powerful curses, as the protagonist. In addition, Fushiguro's Seiyu was in charge of reading the message that Akutami sent to the followers.

Through X, the account called @WSJ_manga ha shared the cover of volume #25 of the Jujutsu Kaisen manga along with the message from Gege Akutami in which he hints that the work could conclude in 2024.

Jujutsu Kaisen Volume 25 Cover. Series has reached 90.000.000 copies in circulation with 25 volumes. Also, Akutami Gege has revealed ‘this is likely the last Jump Festa for the series as it may be end in 2024’. pic.twitter.com/vTs6aBz2bv — Shonen Jump News (@WSJ_manga) December 16, 2023

During the Jump Festa, Yuma Uchida, actor de voz de Megumi Fushigurowas in charge of reading Akutami's message in which he hints that the manga could end in 2024, as he was very clear in confirming that This could be the last time Jujutsu Kaisen makes an appearance at this popular event.

Gege Akutami's message is not a surprisesince, for some time, the mangaka confirmed that the series was in its final stretch, and that has been evidenced by the development that the last chapters have had of the manga, which have reached a turning point that has completely changed what is seen in this work.

It should be noted that this message somewhat discouraged those present, who were anxious for the third season of the anime to be announced or some details regarding this installment to be given, but The mangaka decided to announce that his fascinating story is very close to concluding. However, this is not the first time that this artist has made this type of comments regarding the completion of his work, since for some time now he has been hinting that the end of his work is close to him.

Akutami's message aside, during this event it was also announced that the manga exceeded 90 million copies soldbecoming one of the most successful of all time, which is not surprising, since the interesting premise that this mangaka created has captivated thousands of fans around the world.

The possibility that Jujutsu Kaisen ends before the next Jump Festa is evidentsince the plot has laid the foundations for their final confrontations, which could come long before this prestigious event, since everything indicates that the conclusion of this story could be just around the corner.

