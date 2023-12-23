Gege Akutami has surprised Jujutsu Kaisen fans with a new illustration starring this villain.

Mahito is one of the cruelest characters in Jujutsu Kaisen

Join the conversation

Gege Akutami has become one of the most important mangakas of recent months thanks to the enormous popularity that Jujutsu Kaisen has garnered, a manga that has not left anyone indifferent and that we can consider, in addition to the star work of this author, a work already reference in the Shonen genre.

Mahito made his first appearance in the 'The Showdown with Mahito' arc in the first season and from the first moment he showed himself as a villain of great evil who enjoyed murder and causing chaos. His charismatic personality has given him a large number of fans and Akutami has decided to dedicate an illustration to this character in accordance with the controversial humor he displays. this special grade curse.

Gege Akutami illustrates Mahito, one of the most dangerous enemies in Jujutsu Kaisen

@JJK_Mya has taken it upon himself to share from his X account a new drawing of Mahito made by the mangaka behind this excellent action anime that It has been sweeping for months:

NEW MAHITO ILLUSTRATION FROM GEGE pic.twitter.com/jD2BvNPMx5 — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) December 7, 2023

The illustration simply shows Mahito and a copy created by himself in a moment of celebration maintaining the carefree attitude that he often displays even in the face of the most powerful sorcerers who dare to challenge him. Besides, Mahito's skills They are so terrifying and unpredictable that their action scenes are synonymous with emotion for the viewer.

Mahito has been another of the many main characters who have shined in the intense Shibuya arch thanks to the fights he has had against such important characters as Yuji Itadori and Todo. The illustration has also paid tribute to both chapters 18 and 19 of the second season like Nobara Kugisaki, who has been remembered giving presence in the image to the nails that the charismatic sorceress usually uses in combat.

The Shibuya incident has left behind dramatic consequences and the serious events for the plot that have so surprised Jujutsu Kaisen fans have made this story arc considered one of the best of the entire work and a turning point for which it has become one of the most important anime of 2023 on its own merits.

Join the conversation