Denpasar Voice – The inactive chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri, will soon hear the fate of the pre-trial lawsuit he filed regarding his designation as a suspect in the extortion case against former Minister of Agriculture (Mentan) Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

The pre-trial lawsuit filed by Firli will have his decision read out by the South Jakarta District Court Judge on Tuesday (19/12/2023).

As is known, Firli was named a suspect by Polda Metro Jaya in the extortion case against Syahrul Yasin Limpo.

Feeling that he did not accept the suspect's determination, Firli fought back by filing a pre-trial hearing.

Firli also feels confident that he can win the pre-trial lawsuit and restore his good name.

Through his attorney, Ian Iskandar believes that his client is free from all charges as a suspect in extortion.

“We are confident that the judge who examines and adjudicates our request can grant our request so that our request related to justice for Mr. Firli can be realized,” said Ian, quoted from the Suara.com page, Monday (18/12/2023).

Ian felt that the investigation carried out by Polda Metro Jaya was invalid and had procedural flaws.

“Then the investigation was also illegal. “We conveyed these two points in our concluding material which we presented earlier,” he added.

Firli registered the pre-trial lawsuit on Friday (24/11/2023) with case number 129/Pid. Pra/2023/PN.JKT.SEL. (*/Rizal)