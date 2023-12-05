loading…

Juanita, Fidel Castro’s sister who was recruited by the CIA, dies in the US. Photo/The New York Times

WASHINGTON – The younger sister of the former leader Because Fidel Castro and one of his most vocal critics, Juanita Castro, has died in Miami, United States of America (USA) at the age of 90 years.

Journalist Maria Antonieta Collins, co-author of Juanita Castro’s memoirs, announced the news of her death on Instagram on Monday local time.

A translation of his post, written in Spanish, read: “This is news I never wanted to break, but, as his spokesperson in the last three decades of his life, I had to communicate.”

“Today, at the age of 90, Juanita Castro precedes us on the path of life and death, an extraordinary woman, a tireless fighter for the Cuban cause,” he wrote as reported by Newsweek, Tuesday (5/12/2023) .

He added that his family asked for privacy, and did not wish to give an interview. The funeral will be private.

“We ask for prayers for the eternal repose of his soul,” the post said.

The cause of death has not been released.

Juanita Castro is the fourth of seven children. He left Cuba to cross to Florida in 1964 after accusing his brother of turning the island into a “huge prison surrounded by water.” She then works with the CIA, using the codename “Donna,” to try to take him down.

Fidel Castro, who was also 90 when he died in November 2016, was a prominent figure of the 20th century who helped shape American politics after Cuban revolutionaries established a communist state ahead of the US.