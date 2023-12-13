The marriage of Ángel Cristo and Bárbara Rey begins to break down. Jealousy and violence set off alarm bells for the star, who begins to rethink her relationship. Just at his moment of greatest weakness, a call from King Juan Carlos I changes everything.

The monarch has not been able to forget Barbara and both have conversations that make Ángel suspicious. However, the tamer is so focused on his and Cata’s business that he ends up neglecting her marriage.

Trying to export his circus and do business with the Arabs, Ángel must go to the Zarzuela with Bárbara, where the king and queen will be waiting for them… Will this meeting rekindle the flames between Juan Carlos I and the star?