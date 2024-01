Joep Wennemars also set a great personal record in the 1000 meters, but he just missed out on a ticket for the World Championship distances. The 21-year-old skater from Dalfsen rode 1.07.85 and finished fourth. Jenning de Boo, winner of the 500 meters on Thursday, was again in a class of her own with 1.07.36. Teammates Tim Prins and Kjeld Nuis finished second and third and can also report to Canada in February.