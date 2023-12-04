Against Frosinone the Milan fans cheered the Serbian on for the first time. Pioli: “He’s strong, I try to push him every day”

Francesco Pietrella

2 December 2023 (modified 3 December 2023 | 2.23pm) – Milan

Luka Jovic has never been a talkative type. One of those with a ready joke and quick talker. The Serbian is someone who keeps everything inside, and in the end he lets himself go. Him take today’s goal. After all, there is a large part of him: a couple of minutes before the end of the first half he shrugged off months of discomfort with a powerful left-footed volley, under the same corner where he had scored the only goal he had ever scored at San Siro until today.

weights removed

—

On 14 March 2019, against Inter in the Europa League, Jovic attacked Handanovic with an irreverent dig after having deceived De Vrij by stealing his time, a manifestation of a strong personality that emerges every now and then. Like against Frosinone. After weeks of moaning, crooked moons and matches without kicking on goal, the last minute signing of the Rossoneri transfer market decided that this time it was necessary to show character. So yes, goals and assists in the 3-1, dedicated to his partner Sofia. Pioli praised him after the match: “he has great qualities, now physically he is much better. He is a strong player. I try to push him every day, but he has to demand more from himself.” Here is the key to understanding his character.

in destiny

—

Jovic hadn’t scored for 189 days. The last ring was on 27 May 2023, Fiorentina-Roma, the last high note of a fluctuating season with 13 goals distributed as follows: 6 in Serie A, one in the Italian Cup and another 6 in the Conference. The Rossoneri bought him on August 31st after seeing Taremi and Rafa Mir disappear. In the end, the Serbian emerged from behind, having already been sought by Maldini and Massara in recent years. In the press room, on the day of the presentation, he let out a big smile, adding that Milan was destiny. Luka’s father is actually called Milan, and ever since his son landed in the Rossoneri world he always repeats the same thing to him: “he works, works and works again. You are where you wanted to be, now make me proud of you.” Up until now he had done little: 319 minutes, eight games in Serie A, a post in the Champions League to remind everyone that he can still give something. Today he made history: he is the first Serbian to score for Milan.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

and in January?

—

The goal is power, the assist for Tomori is pure cunning. She put it where it needed to be put. And now? Giroud, disqualified for the last two matchdays, will return against Atalanta, but a Jovic like this is a completely different matter. Milan is trying to understand whether or not to invest in the market, whether to put their foot on the accelerator for Jonathan David or turn to another profile. Or stay like this, with Giroud, Jovic and Okafor. San Siro, meanwhile, encouraged the Serbian for the first time: Pioli gave another handful of minutes to Camarda, who was also welcomed with a chorus, but when Luka left the pitch the curve applauded him. A sign of confidence for a striker who lives by this. Jovic is like this, he must be pampered and made to feel important, as Pioli underlined. As a boy he slept outside the Red Star sports center with his father, gazing at the stars. The first goal for the Rossoneri arrived on a cold December night. How many similar ones did you dream of as a kid?

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED