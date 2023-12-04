After showing signs of life with Fiorentina and Dortmund, the former Viola will still be at the center of Milan’s attack due to the Frenchman’s disqualification. Hunting for a goal that has been missing since May 27th

Michele Antonelli

December 2 – 1.03pm – MILAN

At San Siro for the last chance. For what could be the last real call, before a future full of “ifs” and “who knows”. Against Frosinone, Luka Jovic will once again lead Milan’s attack. In search of the first Rossoneri flash, after some timid signs of recovery.

positive signs

—

The starting point is given precisely by the last matches, in which the attacker showed some small signs of life after the emptiness of his first appearances for the Rossoneri. Against Fiorentina, in the championship, and against Borussia Dortmund, in the Champions League, Jovic lit up at times and tried. With the Viola, Milan took the three points thanks to a penalty from Theo Hernandez, earned from the winger following a nice tip from the striker. Then, in the second half, the Serbian wasted the ball for the 2-0 and the possible rebirth, as explained by Stefano Pioli: “He’s so talented, something must click in his head. He hasn’t scored a goal, but if he had, it would have been It was a good performance. I demand more and he must demand more. Only he doesn’t recognize the margins for improvement.” Question of motivations.

with Dortmund

—

The goal also missed by a few centimeters a few days later, in the Eurochallenge against Borussia Dortmund. Jovic, called upon to replace a dull Giroud in the final quarter of an hour, worked hard to liven up the Devil. In a few minutes he hit the post with a nice header and challenged Kobel with a turn. Milan came out defeated, he left his best minutes of the season on the pitch. A starting point from which to start again tonight against Frosinone, in which he will be back on the pitch from the start given the disqualification of Olivier Giroud, flanked by Pulisic and Chukwueze (given the simultaneous injuries of Leao and Okafor).

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

missing goal

—

The most widespread feeling among those who observe the attacker’s daily work is that a goal is needed to clear his head. And that Jovic’s is the classic dark moment for attackers, stuck when the goal is missing. Taking a quick step back, Jovic scored 12 goals last year with Fiorentina (6 in the league and 6 in the Conference League). His last center dates back to May 27th against Roma, when it was decisive for his team’s victory against the Giallorossi. Then a summer on the starting line and the transfer to Milan in the final hours of the transfer session. After 319 minutes with the Rossoneri shirt, divided into 9 appearances, Frosinone offers the right opportunity to remove the zero from the statistics box. Another chance, perhaps the last, to smile again.

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED