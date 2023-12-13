Jota has signed Norman Nato to race with Porsche in the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship for the 2024 season.

The British team is starting to assemble the crews of its 963 LMDhs which it has entered in the Hypercar Class for next year, doubling its commitment.

The team’s Weissach prototypes appeared in the official entry list published a couple of weeks ago, with Will Stevens and Olver Rasmussen as the first confirmed drivers.

“I am thrilled to be able to join Team Jota and race the Porsche 963 in the Hypercar Class. I can’t wait to start this new and exciting chapter in my career,” said the Frenchman.

Nato, who had tested the car during the Rookie Test in Bahrain a month ago, also performing very well, will get aboard the Porsche 963 #12 together with Stevens, while the names of the other three competitors are missing.

With Yifei Ye leaving, heading to AF Corse to get into the Ferrari 499P #83 with Robert Kubica and probably Robert Shwartzman, in Jota a name that has started to circulate in recent days is that of Callum Ilott, ready to return to the world of endurance after having faced a season in GT with Ferrari, and then moving to IndyCar later.

However, Sebastian Vettel and Jenson Button have been included among the candidates for some time; the Englishman was at Daytona a few days ago to take part in the IMSA tests given that he will race the 24h in Florida in January, and he admitted that he is now very close to closing the agreements for his future with the prototypes.