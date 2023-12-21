Old Jos Verstappen gives an insight into the rest of his son Max's career.

I don't know if you follow Formula 1 a bit? No? You should, man, that's really nice. About 20 very fast cars race against each other every other Sunday in all kinds of places around the world and at the end a Dutchman always wins.

Max Verstappen is his name and he is the son of Jos, who is also called Verstappen from his surname. He also used to drive in Formula 1, but not as well as his son. Max drives for a team called Red Bull – just like those energy drinks indeed – and that car is really fast.

The same Max has now become world champion three times and he will probably do it again next year. But after 2028 it will be over. At least Jos reports.

Jos Verstappen predicts the end of Max's career

The thing is, Max has been driving for the Red Bull team since the beginning of his career. First with the team that was still called Torro Rosso at the time, but now for almost 7.5 years for the big boys. And because they are so happy with him, they have signed him a contract until 2028.

Jos Verstappen now says in an interview that he can further plan his son's career. He continues to drive for Red Bull until that year and then stops. No other team, no extension, nothing. Just cut it down and spend his millions. Because oh yes, Max gets paid a lot to drive laps.

It is a loyal family, at least according to the Verstappen family. That's why Max just stays there and after that it was nice. At least that's what Jos thinks.

We still have to see whether that is really the case, but something tells me that Jos still decides everything – with a heavy hand – and that this is what will happen.

Whose deed.

