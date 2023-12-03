A new eulogy to his compatriot.

Marc Marquez and Jorge Martin will both get on the Ducati in 2024, and after the mutual kindnesses during the last MotoGP season they have already started studying each other. In particular, the Catalan’s debut on the Desmosedici in the Valencia tests raised a lot of curiosity, and his colleague decided to talk about the sensations he felt.

“I saw him well, but honestly Marc didn’t impress anyone – Martin declared to ‘DAZN’, referring to Marquez -. We were all already aware of the fact that he would be extremely fast. If anything, his first run surprised me, so much so that it already makes me want to study his data.”

And Martin already sees lines of convergence between him and Marquez: “We have a similar riding style, so much so that in my team they even confessed to me that we seem to be the same rider. In particular in how we draw trajectories and use the brake. Marc anyway It has already allowed me to learn some things, and I hope to learn even more. For me it represents a challenge, but also an opportunity.”