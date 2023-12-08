Jorge Martin explains when he lost the world title

On El Hormiguero, a Spanish television program, Jorge Martin expressed his opinion on how the 2023 season ended, in which he competed up until the end with the Turin official Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia. Here are the words of the Spaniard from the Ducati of Team Pramac, in quotes reported by formulapassion.it.

“I didn’t lose the title at the last race. A lot has happened this year. I started far away and arrived close. Winning in Valencia was difficult, given the disadvantage, but at the start of the season the goal was the top three and I can say I’m happy with what I did. In Valencia the fans were singing ‘Yes, se puede’ to me after the Sprint and I had a lot of fun.”

“The worst moment was from the Thailand race to Qatar in October, because I was obsessed with winning. But that attitude wasn’t working and I decided to enjoy the remaining part of the season. In 2023 I didn’t start as I expected, then I gained confidence and the victories came. There were 13 in total, I went strong every weekend. But when I saw that something wasn’t right, I was too tense.”

“Getting angry with the team is a bad thing, this should be a lesson for me for next year. What happened in Indonesia, in the GP, still hurts me a lot. I was leading by three seconds and if I had won, I would almost certainly have taken home the world championship. For 2024 I see myself as champion, but many things need to fall into place. It will be an interesting season and the level is growing more and more.”