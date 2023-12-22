An irrevocable rejection of the discipline that made him a three-time world champion in his career.

Jorge Lorenzo against contemporary MotoGP. The Mallorcan driver, who made it in 2010, 2012 and 2015, no longer seems to recognize it. So much so that it is even defined as a distorted sport compared to the times when he himself was one of the great protagonists on circuits around the world. And the former Yamaha and Ducati rider wanted to explain in more detail which aspects really don't convince him.

“The risks have increased a lot, we realized this as spectators and even the pilots have all complained about it – explained Lorenzo in an interview given to the Spanish 'AS' -. There is too much aerodynamics, which creates turbulence with where it is often impossible to stay close to those in front of you and overtake them. Furthermore, stratospheric speeds are reached, and the worrying thing is that they are so when cornering. Ground effect has become too important, and can cause more accidents.”

“If you suffer dozens of injuries in which you also get very hurt, your vision of things changes – insisted Lorenzo -. Not being able to overtake in the slipstream is bad for the show, and people don't care if you are a second faster He wants to see overtaking. This also leads to taking more risks, given that there are also Sprint Races. But I would remove all this aerodynamics, personally I'm happy not to have experienced this era of MotoGP on the track.”