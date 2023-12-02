Jorge Lorenzo has a theory about Marc Marquez’s arrival at Ducati

Marc Marquez joined Ducati, in the Gresini team, and in the pre-2024 tests on the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia he immediately impressed everyone by setting the fourth best time with his new bike and impressing all his brand mates. But will the arrival of the eight-time world champion Spaniard change the balance within the teams that race with bikes from the Borgo Panigale company?

As reported by formula passion.it, all the managers, from the sporting director Paolo Ciabatti to the team manager Davide Tardozzi, up to the general director Gigi Dall’Igna, said they did not want to bring Marquez on one of their motorbikes, since the company is satisfied with the pilots under contract. Furthermore, Ciabatti said that Pecco is the captain and Marquez will have to deal with him. However, the Gresini team has freedom of choice on its roster and didn’t let it slip away.

But there is someone who believes that Marquez’s arrival was approved by Dall’Igna himself, and this someone calls himself Jorge Lorenzo. Here are the words of the Spaniard to Dazn Spain: “From the outside it is difficult to know how the talks went between the important people at Ducati, the real decision makers. But from what I could understand, the only one truly in favor of Marc Marquez’s arrival in Ducati was Gigi Dall’Igna”.

“The others had doubts, probably for different reasons. Maybe due to Marquez’s popularity in Italy or the fact that he would have been overshadowed by Italian riders younger than him, or even because he could have brought information to another team in the future – continues Lorenzo -. In reality I believe that Gigi saw the opportunity to take home the best rider at no cost, or at least at a very low price, which was unimaginable just two or three years ago. Missing such an opportunity is difficult.”