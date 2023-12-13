The contestant on the blue lectern has managed to materialize his pass to the 'Grand Final' at the last moment. Thanks to 'Me lo quedo' he has managed to complete the second part of the 'Grand Prix' and overtake Olaya in the fight for the final.

After solving it, he became emotional: “I'm going to cry, I love money.” Some statements that have sparked laughter on the set.

Furthermore, that was not all. His excellent aim has allowed him to keep the Christmas tree which he has later exchanged for a gift. To the 2,530 euros that he already had, he has added a Christmas basket valued at 800 euros. Lucky!