The final panel is the most anticipated moment of Wheel of Fortune. Although many arrive full of hope, it is not easy to take home the prize, but Júlia has fought tooth and nail.

Guessing most of the letters, the contestant's face lit up when she saw that she could solve the panel. With 5 seconds left, Júlia has found the three words of victory: match, fuse and tinder.

“How good, you have chosen them perfectly,” Jorge Fernández warned, surprised with the speed of the contestant and the choice of consonants. Emotion flooded the set when the presenter revealed what he was hiding in the envelope: another 3,000 euros! Take a look at the video to see the moment.