Roberto Leal has been left speechless with the card trick that Jorge Blass has done. The illusionist has left everyone amazed in Pasapalabra with a very special magic: “The first one that made me freak out.”

Jorge has said that he saw it with a teacher: “With the T, the name of a great magician.” Roberto responded without hesitation: “Tamariz.” He got it right, and the guest told a little more about this nostalgic memory: “I saw this when I was 6 years old and it was the first time I really freaked out.”

What the illusionist has achieved is to also leave the presenter amazed. How do you get the letter you both signed to rise to the top of the pile? It is something incredible and amazing in the eyes of the spectators. Find out in the video!

And the most exciting part of the program has come, as usual, with Moisés and Óscar in El Rosco. These two titans never tire of making us enjoy and suffer in equal measure with their tense confrontations.

On this occasion, an unexpected failure in the first round has changed the strategy of the Riojan, who decided to stand with 21 hits when his rival had not yet finished his first round. Their confrontation with him is not wasted!