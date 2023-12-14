The veteran YouTuber and creator of The Wild Project announces that he is developing (along with his team) a first-person horror video game.

If we talk about Spanish-speaking content creators, perhaps Jordi Wild's name does not shine as brightly next to Ibai, AuronPlay, ElRubius or even ElXokas. However, he has distinguished himself as a genius thanks to The Wild Project.

Surely you've heard this program before. The Wild Project is a video podcast, which each week brings different guests to chat about various topics.

The last episode brings IlloJuan and BaityBait to talk about one of their great passions: video games. For example, they discussed The Day Before, which has turned out to be a scam.

Without a doubt, the highlight of the video was an advertisement for Jordi Wild. What he said not only left her two guests perplexed, but also all the viewers of The Wild Project.

Jordi Wild is developing his own video game. And not only that, but it is about a first person horror game. What sounds good?

Jordi Wild's first (horror) game

As incredible as it may seem, Jordi Wild is working on a video game. After trying his luck with music videos and novels, now the content creator is launching into one of his great passions.

Jordi Wild's horror video game still does not have images or a trailer. We only know that it will be in first person, in the style of the latest Resident Evil, or the Outlast and Amnesia sagas.

Apparently, Jordi's idea was announce it last Halloween. However, the youtuber did not want to make it coincide with ElXokas' new RPG project.

''I've been developing a video game for months. “I am the creative director, but I have a spectacular development team behind me.”

Jordi Wild is a great fan of horror, and his number 1 goal is for his ''baby'' to be one of the scariest of all time. Will he get it?

''My only goal is for it to be one of the scariest games ever made. “I want sensitive people to have a very bad time.”

The idea is that this horror game is launched on next Halloween. That is, between the months of October and November 2024. We do not know if it will be released only on PC, or if it could also reach consoles.

What do you think of Jordi Wild's new project? Do you think you can get a great horror game? Without a doubt, the presenter and creator of The Wild Project is a great fan of the genre, so perhaps we are facing one of the surprises of 2024.