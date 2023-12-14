Symptoms of infection with these viruses, according to the testimonies of some infected people, include extremely high temperatures, coughing, severe joint pain, and sore throat, in addition to severe lethargy and fatigue.

Many believe that the spread of infection with these viruses is the spread of a new wave of coronavirus variants, due to the similarity of symptoms and the speed of spread, which has prompted some to return to habits of preventing the spread of infection, such as wearing a mask and sterilizing hands.

Is it a new wave of the Corona virus?

For his part, Dr. Adel Al-Bilbisi, head of the Jordanian National Center for Epidemics and Communicable Diseases Control, confirmed to Sky News Arabia that the prevailing respiratory diseases now are ordinary influenza of the H3N2 type.

He also confirmed that there is no spread of any coronavirus variants in Jordan, or even a mutant of the Omicron “JN1” strain spread in the United States and Britain.

He added that this currently prevalent influenza is not supposed to be more severe in its symptoms than the influenza that spread earlier, “H1N1,” known as swine flu.

He pointed out that the common symptoms among infected people are normal for this type of virus, which are: runny nose, sore throat, muscle pain, high temperatures, and general fatigue in the body.

Combined viruses

Dr. Muhammad Hassan Al-Tarawneh, a chest disease consultant and respiratory infection expert, said in an interview with Sky News Arabia that the respiratory virus season in the Middle East usually begins at the end of the ninth month and the beginning of the tenth month and rises and then gradually disappears.

He added that through random samples taken for research purposes, he noticed that a group of viruses were spreading at the same time during this period.

He confirmed that the samples indicated that some patients were infected with two or more types of viruses at the same time, which prolongs the recovery period, due to the end of infection with one virus and entry into infection with another.

Immune gap

He explained that the strict precautionary measures that were followed during the Corona pandemic during the previous three years, and the climate and weather changes, created an immune gap among people and changed the viral map and the times and places of their appearance.

He explained that the lack of exposure of bodies to these viruses during the past years reduced the antibodies and immune memory in individuals, which caused a change in the season of the emergence of respiratory viruses this year.

He added that the usual influenza was slightly delayed in its appearance this year and coincided with the emergence of the “respiratory syncytial virus” and the emergence of parainfluenza viruses.

Ordinary virus

Tarawneh said that the recent variants of the Coronavirus have made it a normal virus, no different from other contagious respiratory viruses.

What groups of viruses infect the respiratory system?

He stated that there is a group of viruses that infect the respiratory system, especially in the winter, and they are often confused, the most prominent of which are:

Rhinovirus. Influenza virus group. Respiratory syncytial virus. Coronavirus group. Influenza analogues. Respiratory adenovirus. Noro virus.

What do we do when infected with a respiratory virus?

Speaking to Sky News Arabia, Tarawneh stressed that there is no reason for concern, pointing out that 90 percent of viruses recover on their own.

He pointed out that there are a set of steps that must be taken when infected with these viruses, the most prominent of which are:

Rest: such as sleep, which helps the body get rid of inflammatory factors and thus reset the immune system. Drink sufficient amounts of fluids. Obtaining the usual antipyretics, contraceptives, decongestants and pain relievers. Protecting high-risk groups from infection: such as the elderly, pregnant women, people who suffer from chronic diseases, underlying diseases, immune diseases, and people with tumors, because the chance of transmission of the infection to their lower respiratory system is high, and may lead to the occurrence of pneumonia that requires seeking help. Health care from a specialist doctor.

Warning signs

Tarawneh also confirmed that there are warning signs that indicate that pneumonia has occurred, such as:

Severe chest pain. Severe high temperature that cannot be relieved with regular antipyretics. A tendency to turn blue in the lips or extremities. Confusion in the level of consciousness, and a severe state of lethargy, especially in children.

How do we reduce the spread of respiratory viruses?

Tarawneh pointed out that some healthy habits must be followed to reduce the spread of respiratory viruses, most notably:

Cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing. Wash hands regularly. Ventilate homes and classrooms continuously and adequately. Prevent the spread of infection within families by not coming into contact with someone infected with a respiratory virus, and not sharing personal items with family members.