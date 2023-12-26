loading…

Jordanian air force personnel drop emergency medical aid onto a Jordanian field hospital in Gaza on November 5, 2023. Photo/memo

GAZA – The Jordanian army dropped humanitarian aid on Sunday (24/12/2023) for hundreds of Palestinians besieged in a church in the Gaza Strip.

“Under the direction of the Kingdom, the Jordanian Armed Forces on Sunday evening dropped humanitarian aid to help those trapped inside the Saint Porphyrius Church in the Al-Zaytun neighborhood in the northern Gaza Strip,” a Jordanian military statement said.

The military added that around 800 civilians, mostly Christians, were trapped inside churches, facing food shortages and a lack of basic necessities amid dire humanitarian conditions.

The statement noted, “Relief packages were parachuted into the church, which serves as a shelter for Christians and their children, while Israeli occupation forces surround it.”

“The aid drop, which is the seventh carried out by the Jordanian army since the outbreak of the war in the Gaza Strip, was carried out as a message of solidarity with our Christian brothers in the enclave amidst the ongoing Israeli war, which has overshadowed Christmas celebrations,” said the statement That.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 7, killing more than 20,424 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

Israeli attacks also injured 54,036 other people, according to health authorities in the enclave. Around 1,200 Israelis are believed to have been killed in Hamas attacks.

Israel's onslaught has caused devastation in Gaza, with half of the coastal region's housing damaged or destroyed and nearly 2 million people displaced in the densely populated territory amid shortages of food and clean water.

