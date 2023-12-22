Jonathan Rea: “I would like to imitate Valentino Rossi”

New Yamaha rider Jonathan Rea spoke in an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport about his new adventure after nine years with Kawasaki. The six-time world champion is looking forward to making amends after recent disappointing seasons.

“Honestly, I'm really excited to be in Yamaha. I wanted to take this opportunity because, after nine years in the same team, I needed a change. I feel like I still want to be competitive and Yamaha gave me a really advantageous opportunity. I didn't know what kind of team or what bike I would find, I could only see them from the outside, but until the first meeting I could only imagine what they really were like”.

“I immediately felt welcome: from the team manager to the hospitality staff. They were all supportive and warm. We can't wait to start this partnership together. The bike? After a few laps I thought 'Wow, I have a great feeling '. I'm happy with my decision. Clearly it's only the first step. Then will come the work of customizing the vehicle. But, for being the first contact, it seems to be proceeding well.”

Rea is a big fan of Valentino Rossi, who wrote the most glorious part of his career on Yamaha: “Immediately winning in the first race in Yamaha like Valentino? I would say that this would go well beyond my wildest expectations. Of course, we have to be competitive if we want to fight for the title, which is our goal. But already being strong in the first races would be a dream. I like Phillip Island a lot, the R1 is usually strong on that circuit. It would be a great story.”

Rea also takes Lionel Messi as a model: “A few weeks ago he won the Ballon d'Or, the most prestigious award in football. I don't remember his age, I think similar to me. Leo is a perfectionist. He never stops working on himself and the team. He doesn't care about anything except playing football. He always wants to win and in this he resembles me. I also want the same thing and I always try to continue to improve. Messi is the best of all times in football, in my opinion, and he's also a very good guy.”