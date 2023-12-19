Jonathan Majors has been found guilty of assault and harassment

Marvel Studios has fired Jonathan Majors shortly after it emerged that the actor was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend.

The UCM is left without Jonathan Majors

According The Hollywood Reporter, after the result of the trial against Majors, Marvel Studios has decided to distance itself from the actor. The star that gives life to Kang in the Marvel Cinematic Universe was found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault, and his sentencing hearing is set for February 6, 2024.

Kang's future in the MCU

Now what Jonathan Majors is no longer involved in the productions of Marvel, many are wondering who will replace him as Kang. In fact, some people linked to the medium have been hinting that the studio would not even look for a new actor to be Kang, rather they would be thinking of introducing Kang as the big villain. Doctor Doom. This would be more speculation (and even wishes) of many who follow the UCMsince the character is not even rumored to be in the Fantastic Four movie, and if he appears, it is said that he would not have much presence.

On the other hand, The Hollywood Reporter also reported that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty has simply become Avengers 5. Many think that this could be because Marvel does want to change Kang for Doom as the new big villain, but it is too early to say for sure. Let's remember that the studio is restructuring its entire universe to avoid making more mistakes, and definitely introduce such an important character out of nowhere to be the great evil to face, as well as deny years of development to this great villain, I don't think it's the right idea. better idea.

Avengers 5 will be released in theaters in May 2026.