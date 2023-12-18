On March 25, 2023, Jonathan Majorsa 34-year-old American actor, called 911 and reported that he found his ex-partner, Grace Jabbari, unconscious in his apartment. After finding apparent injuries on the woman, including a broken finger and a laceration behind her ear, authorities arrested the Hollywood star on suspicion of domestic violence.

This Monday Dec. 18and after months of legal duel in which both parties presented evidence and witnesses, the jury made up of 6 people found the actor guilty of harassment y third degree reckless assault.

According to the report, the sentence will be announced on February 6, 2024. In all, Jonathan Majors faced 4 charges. He was found not guilty of third-degree intentional assault and second-degree aggravated harassment against his ex-partner Grace Jabbari. It is said that he could face up to a year in prison.

“Mr. Majors is grateful to God, his family, his friends and his fans for their love and support during these 8 heartbreaking months. “He still has faith in the process and hopes to completely clear his name,” he said. Priya Chaudharythe actor's lawyer.

Marvel fires Jonathan Majors, Kang in the MCU

Before authorities arrested him in March 2023, Jonathan Majors was shaping up to be a key player in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After playing the villain Kang the Conqueror in Loki of Disney+reprized his role in Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the second season of the show starring Tom Hiddleston.

The verdict of December 18 already had consequences on the professional career of the American actor. According to information from The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline, a representative of Marvel Studios confirmed that they will distance themselves from Jonathan Majors and move forward without him.

Marvel Studios fires Jonathan Majors after harassment and assault verdict

The actor was going to be the main antagonist of the next great saga of MCU. It is unknown if the studio will replace him with another celebrity or if they will modify their plans to introduce a new villain. Avengers: The Kang Dystany has reportedly changed its name to simply Avengers 5.

