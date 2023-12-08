The trial of Jonathan Majors for assault and harassment takes an unexpected turn with the allegations of the actor’s lawyer. What will happen now with the UCM star?

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer has contradicted the assault accusations. During the fourth day of the Marvel Studios star’s trial, his lawyer Priya Chaudhry argued that Grace Jabbari, the accused and the actor’s ex-girlfriend, could not have been seriously injured if she had gone to a New York nightclub after the alleged incident on December 25. March.

To clarify the situation, Jonathan Majors is accused of assaulting and beating the aforementioned Grace Jabbari, causing a laceration behind the ear and a broken finger. All of this, presumably, after trying to pick up the actor’s phone when he saw another woman’s text message in what could be “a fit of jealousy.”

Immediately after the alleged attack by Jonathan Majors, Grace Jabbari went to the nightclub known as Loosie’s at the Grand Bowery hotel in New York. She went with three people who had allegedly tried to help her get home. However, given what was seen, the accuser stopped by the nightclub first.

The evidence of the actor’s lawyer and the defense of Grace Jabbari

The lawyer for Jonathan Majors presented evidence during the trial. It was a series of security images from the nightclub where Grace Jabbari was seen holding a glass of champagne with her injured hand. Priya Chaudhry argued that Jabbari could not therefore have felt “unbearable pain”, as she previously testified in court.

The accuser of Jonathan Majors, in turn, defended himself by saying that he was “in shock” and with “a lot of adrenaline” tonight, after what happened. And it was only the next morning that she realized the severity of the injury. “I felt like I had been hit by a bus,” said Grace Jabbari, as her colleagues at The Wrap report from her extensive report.

“I wasn’t concentrating on the pain,” Jonathan Majors’ ex-partner insisted about her time at the club. “I was just trying to have a good time. “There were lovely people there and I felt safe with them.” But why did she go to the nightclub and not to his house, the hospital or the police station? “I didn’t want to be alone,” Grace Jabbari simply responded.

“The evidence is irrefutable. There are no foundations,” the defense maintains.

Jonathan Majors’ lawyer had previously denied Grace Jabbari’s version of events, indicating that it was her client who was attacked by his ex-girlfriend. She also suggested to the court that The accuser’s injuries could be due precisely to the fact that she drank too much. that night at the club, not because she was attacked by the actor.

Priya Chaudhry shared the images with the media before the start of the trial. For the defense attorney, “the evidence is irrefutable” because “the case against Jonathan Majors has no foundation.” According to the Associated Press, “Grace Jabbari cried multiple times during cross-examination” of the actor’s lawyer.

What is going to happen from now on? Well, Grace Jabbari is expected to testify again today. For now, Jonathan Majors has pleaded not guilty to the three misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment for which he has been accused. If convicted, he would face a prison sentence of less than a year.

Right now, the future of Marvel Studios hangs in the balance. The Marvel Cinematic Universe needs the figure of Kang the Conqueror to continue the Multiverse Saga. We’ll see if the actor gets out of jail. Or if, finally, there is a recast of the villain.

