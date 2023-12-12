Suara.com – Indonesian men’s singles badminton player, Jonatan Christie, is preparing to play a tough match against Kunlavut Vitidsarn from Thailand, in the initial match of the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals, Wednesday (13/12).

In the Group B preliminary match, Jonathan has prepared a special strategy to be able to win the opening game, as well as achieve his fifth victory in eight matches against Kunlavut.

“Against Kunlavut, I have to be more patient, calmer. He is a smart player. With the condition of the field, maybe the match will be a battle of patience,” said Jonatan as quoted by Antara, Wednesday (13/12).

Jonathan will play three matches in total in the Group B preliminary phase of the season-ending tournament.

The World Tour Finals itself uses a half tournament or round robin match format.

In Group B, Jonathan had to compete with three other men’s singles, namely Kunlavut, Anders Antonsen from Denmark, and host representative Li Shi Feng.

Meanwhile, in Group A there is also another Indonesian representative, namely Anthony Ginting, who has to compete with Viktor Axelsen from Denmark, Kodai Naraoka from Japan, and again China’s representative, namely Shi Yu Qi.

Ginting will have his first match on Wednesday, against Kodai.

Seeing the competition in this elite tournament, Jonathan didn’t want to think too hard and focused on each match he was going to play.

The men’s singles ranking sixth in the world considers that fierce competition is a natural thing when playing in the World Tour Finals, considering that all the participants are badminton players who have good game consistency.

“It’s all the same, these eight players have had stable performance throughout the year. So actually the draw is both good regardless,” concluded Jonatan.

Previously, the PBSI Pelatnas men’s singles coach, Irwansyah, confirmed that Jonatan and Ginting were in top condition.

“The children are in top condition, with everything that has been prepared in Jakarta today, trying to restore the feeling of hitting, adapting and so on. So there were a lot of game simulations,” said Irwansyah after the training session at the beginning of this week.