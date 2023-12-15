Suara.com – Indonesian men's singles Jonatan Christie follows men's doubles Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto to the semifinals of the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals (WTF) which will be held in Hangzhou, China, Saturday (16/12/2023).

This followed Jonathan becoming runner-up in Group B standings, after winning two matches in straight games and losing only one match during the group phase.

“Hopefully tomorrow in the semifinals I can improve and improve my performance like in the first two matches,” said Jonatan, quoted by ANTARA from PP PBSI's statement in Jakarta, Friday (15/12/2023).

“When I want to meet anyone, I focus more on fixing myself and my thoughts first,” he said.

Jonathan today lost to host representative Li Si Feng 13-21, 18-21, after appearing to dominate and win over Kunlavut Vitidsarn (Thailand) and Anders Antonsen (Denmark) in the previous two matches.

Jonathan revealed that one of the factors that contributed to his defeat today was his slow adaptation to field conditions and the speed of the shuttlecock.

“First of all, thank God we were able to qualify for the semifinals, but we are also quite dissatisfied with today's performance. “Because the conditions on field 1 and field 2 are very different,” said Jonathan.

“This was the first time I tried court 1 and I was slow to adapt to the speed of the shuttlecock which was much slower than court 2. Meanwhile, Li Shi Feng has quite strong strength so he was able to return the ball several times,” he added.

Meanwhile, Antonsen emerged as winner of group B, while the two men's singles who qualified from group A were Shi Yu Qi (China) and Viktor Axelsen (Denmark). Another Indonesian representative, Anthony Sinisuka Ginting, ended his journey at the 2023 BWF World Tour Finals in third place in Group A standings after losing to Axelsen 21-16, 7-21, 13-21.

With this, of the six representatives, Indonesia only qualified Jonatan and Fajar/Rian in the last four of the final tournament for the 2023 season.

Jonathan will face Antonsen or Shi Yu Qi (China) in tomorrow's match. Meanwhile, Fajar/Rian, who won group B, have the possibility of meeting the two host representatives, Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi or Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang, or the world champions from South Korea, Kang Min Hyuk/Seo Seung Jae, in the semifinals.