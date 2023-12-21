In 2022 the band was scheduled to Jonas Brothers would be presented in Guadalajara in the Third of March Stadium as part of his tour “The Remember This Tour”However, this did not happen, since the organizing company, Zamora Livein a brief statement explained that due to a risk of bad weather, the decision had been made together with the artist to modify the date to Saturday, November 5, 2022 in the same place and at the same time, but it didn't happen either.

Since then, more than a year has passed where the band's fans have been waiting either for the refund, or for knowing a possible date to resume the concert that was pending. Without having certain information about when the refund would occur other than the information issued on networks by Zamora Live and La Taquilla Mx that this was going to happen, the topic was revived now that Jonas Brothers announced their new tour 2024 where on April 30 they will be in Cancunon May 3 in Mexico City and on May 6 in Monterreyleaving Guadalajara out, so the followers had even more doubts about the pending date at the Perla Tapatia.

As for these new dates, in Mexico City and Monterrey the promoters are Zignia Live, while in Cancún the promoter behind it is once again Zamora Live. EL INFORMADOR received complaints from the public who bought tickets in 2022 for the Guadalajara date, letting this publishing house know that they were not certain that their money would be returned and they showed their concern about knowing what was going to happen.

After the announcement of the pop band's new tour, Zamora Live and La Taquilla Mx published on December 8 on social networks that refunds would begin on December 13 and requested that a form be filled out with the specific data to return the money, several users had previously done this procedure when the refund call had been launched last year, so the organizing companies stated that it was no longer necessary to fill it out again, since the data was already registered, this is what happened to Ana Cristina Nieto from Mexico City with whom EL INFORMADOR spoke to find out about his situation.

He highlights that he noticed some anomalies when he first filled out the refund form in December 2022, for example, that the money refund would be for a Mario Bautista show, but that the box office manager shared with him that although that is what the form said, the refund would be being made for the Jonas Brothers show, “But this is the date on which I have not received anything.”

He also states that he tried to contact Profeco but the tax address of those involved did not correspond. “And neither did the person who was discharged, nor did the company name coincide, neither between the ticket office nor the organizers, so this could not proceed.”

Profeco told her and the group she joined to follow up on the complaint that they had to investigate the companies' original data, but they have not been certain of this information, “everything has been very scattered.” Ana Cristina states that she is part of a group of approximately 400 people and she has not found out that up to this moment anyone has already received her refund after the announcement that refunds would be made as of December 13. In this group, she says, there are people from Guadalajara, Mexico City and Tamaulipas, among other cities.

Ana Cristina's investment in the issue of tickets was 4,500 pesos, plus the transportation and lodging, highlights that he invested a total of 10 thousand pesos, “it meant a somewhat useless expense because there was no concert. There were many people who let both the flight and the accommodation go because it didn't even make sense to travel anymore, I did travel, because it was an expense that I had already incurred.”

In addition, he says that there are more affected people who paid for VIP or platinum tickets, which cost over five thousand pesos, “and many people still owe up to four tickets.” He also explains that all the people who are in this group have continued sending messages to the organizers, but they no longer answer them, in fact on social networks the messages or comments are limited, “they even sent an automatic message that if we were the fans of the Jonas Brothers, that we should wait, that the refund would be made.” He also highlights that they had found out that both Zamora Live and La Taquilla Mx were in a legal conflict over this same situation.

Regarding whether they have thought about hiring a lawyer, he explains that this implies knowing how much to pay the person who handles the case, “We would continue investing to recover very little, so we no longer know whether to do it or not.” Just as Ana Cristina, Saraí Villavicencio and Brenda González are also waiting to receive their money.

Sarah, who lives in Guadalajara, invested approximately 1,800 pesos and has not yet received her return, however, she has learned that there are those who have received them. “In the group I am in, I found out that two girls received a refund, but not in full, they only received the cost of the tickets,” that is, the charge that the ticket office made for the purchase of the tickets did not pay them. It came in that return.

Brenda Gonzalez He is also from Mexico City and has not received the refund either. She invested only in the tickets, about 6,500 pesos, she did not pay for transportation or lodging because she was going to resolve it until the date was set, but she is worried because she also sold these tickets to other people. She considers that perhaps she and the others affected could have been victims of a scam because they are not sure that their money will be returned.

The three affected parties point out that they no longer trust the organizers and that before buying their tickets for future events, they will review the credibility and prestige of the promoters. In fact, Saraí and other fans have alerted Cancún fans to take precautions. , but she expresses that some followers have taken it the wrong way, because they believe that the same thing as in Guadalajara will not happen.

EL INFORMADOR sought out the Zamora Live company to find out its response regarding the public's uncertainty, highlighting that so far the refund has been made in a 50% and? He hopes to finish returning the money next January, without giving a specific date. In addition, he shared that there is no new date with the Jonas Brother scheduled for Guadalajara, other than the one that the company is going to develop in Cancun on April 30.

